Elon Musk Says Optimus Could Be "the Biggest Product Ever." Here's What Production Data Shows So Far.

Key Points

Tesla has shut down its Model S and Model X production lines at Fremont to make room for Optimus robot manufacturing.

Despite Musk's earlier promises of "several thousand" robots in 2025, the official production count is much lower.

Tesla's Q2 capital expenditures surged 142% year over year to $5.79 billion, pushing free-cash-flow-negative.

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On Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarterearnings callon April 22, CEO Elon Musk told investors, "I think Optimus will be our biggest product, not just Tesla's biggest product ever, but probably the biggest product ever."

He repeated that claim on the company's latestearnings calland separately floated a figure of up to $10 trillion in long-term sales for the project.

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So how close are we to Musk's vision of a robot in every home?

What is Optimus?

Optimus is Tesla's humanoid robot, targeted to eventually sell at a price point similar to a car's. The project is so important to Tesla that it now describes itself as transitioning into a "physical AI company," and it is putting its money where its mouth is: the Model S and Model X production lines in Fremont, California, have been decommissioned to make way for Optimus production.

A second site at Gigafactory Texas is being prepared with a purported eventual capacity of 10 million units annually.

Production delays push Musk's robot timeline further out

In January 2025, Musk said of that year's Optimus output: "Will we succeed in making several thousand? Yes, I think we will." He said that he was confident they'd be doing useful things by the end of the year.

That didn't come to pass, and a year later, in the company's Q1 call, Musk acknowledged the production timeline had been pushed out, saying the first robots off the Fremont line will come "later this year."

So, while possibly hundreds of Optimus prototypes have been built, the count on the official production line remains zero.

And it's important to note that the first robots off the Fremont line are not destined for customers. Instead, at this point, they're headed for an internal program called "Optimus Academy." They are still very much in the research and development phase, not the commercial deployment phase.

The costs are piling up

The bill, though, is arriving now: second-quarter capital expenditures (capex) hit $5.79 billion, up 142% from a year ago. That pushed free cash flow (FCF) -- the cash left over after running the business and paying for that capex -- into the red. The company reported a negative $1.09 billion.

Tesla reaffirmed capex guidance of more than $25 billion for 2026, with FCF expected to stay negative for the full year.

While there is a possibly enormous opportunity here, I think the pattern we've seen of development and production delays will continue. The risks far outweigh the benefits in my view, and although it's fallen hard, Tesla stock is still overvalued.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.