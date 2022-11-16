US Markets
TSLA

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 16, 2022 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Hyunjoo Jin and Tom Hals for Reuters ->

By Hyunjoo Jin and Tom Hals

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week.

Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc TSLA.O was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.

"There's an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company," Musk said in his testimony. "But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter."

The billionaire' s first two weeks as Twitter's owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter's previous chief executive and other senior leaders and then laid off half of Twitter's staff earlier this month.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Tom Hals; Writing by Sheila Dang; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.