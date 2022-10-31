US Markets
Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.

The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla TSLA.O and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

Musk had also changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in a sign alluding to this move.

Last week, Musk's takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.

