US Markets

Elon Musk says he 'killed' new official label for Twitter accounts -tweet

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 09, 2022 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

By Sheila Dang

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," he tweeted. "We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."

Musk backtracked on the official label just a day after a product executive at the social media company announced it, leading to confusion about the difference between the label and Twitter's current blue check mark that signifies verified accounts.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.