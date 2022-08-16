US Markets
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The football club had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's close.

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

($1 = 0.8268 pounds)

