Elon Musk says he has advocated for AI oversight, including in China meetings

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he has advocated for artificial intelligence regulations and oversight, including in his meetings in China.

Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with Democratic U.S. Representative Ro Khanna and Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher. A few weeks ago, Musk went on a trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials.

