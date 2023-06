June 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that the electric-vehicle maker would be "happy" to license its self-driving technology and advanced driver assistance system Autopilot to other companies.

