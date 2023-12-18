Elon Musk Rivalry With Bob Iger Hits Tesla Vehicles: Disney+ Streaming App Harder To Find For Owners, Here's How To Still Find The Content

A rivalry between the CEOs of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) continues to heat up since the media company pulled advertising from social media platform X.

The feud has now spilled over to the interior of Tesla vehicles.

What Happened: Disney was one of several companies that pulled advertisements on X after Tesla CEO Elon Musk interacted with an antisemitic post on the platform.

Musk, who owns X, has called out Disney CEO Bob Iger in recent conversations.

"If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f*** yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear?" Musk said at the recent New York Times Dealbook Summit.

Musk went on to call out Iger, who spoke earlier at the same event: "Hey Bob, if you're in the audience, that's how I feel."

Tesla users spotted a move from the automotive company that could have happened related to the feud between Musk and Iger.

Some users noticed that the Disney+ icon was no longer present on the Theater on Tesla vehicles' in-car entertainment platform. Icons for YouTube, Netflix, Twitch and Tutorials remain, but Disney was notably missing for some.

Tesla added Disney+ in 2021, according to Teslarati.

Popular Tesla community member WholeMarsBlog shared the ways that people can still access Disney+. The user shows how typing in the website address for Disney+ brings up the platform and can also be added to the theater settings.

If you still need Disney+, don't worry. Just type the URL into your car's browser, and you're good to go. pic.twitter.com/AmBrkI4lYH

— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 18, 2023

Others reported that the Disney+ icon is still showing for anyone who previously opened the app, suggesting Tesla is only hiding the icon from people who have never used Disney+ in the vehicle before.

Why It's Important: The removal of the Disney+ icon for Tesla owners who have not used the platform could have been done for many reasons.

Until Tesla clarifies specifically, many will point to the move being done in retaliation to Disney for the decision to stop advertising on Musk's X.

Musk questioned Iger’s decision to advertise on Meta Platforms social networks like Facebook and Instagram, despite finding ads were being shown next to non-family-friendly content, similar to the reason why Disney stopped advertising on X.

Benzinga previously shared that the battle between Musk and Iger saw "Cancel Disney Plus" and "Cancel Hulu" trending on social media. The moves could lead to lower subscriber counts for the Disney-owned streaming platforms in the future.

As the fight between Musk and Iger escalates, it could become a distraction for Disney, Tesla and X. Musk also cautioned that lower advertising revenue could hurt the future health of X. His latest comments may scare away more companies or prolong suspensions.

Photo: Model 3 interior, Courtesy Tesla Inc.

