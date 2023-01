Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk returned to the witness stand on Monday to defend himself against claims he lied to investors by fraudulently tweeting in 2018 that he had funding to take the electric carmaker private.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.