Elon Musk Remains Bullish on Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum

On Sunday, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted to his 77.9 million Twitter followers during an exchange about the impact of high inflation on various asset classes. Musk announced that he believes cryptos are a good investment and that he will not sell any of his cryptocurrency holdings.

"As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won't sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw [for what it's worth]," Musk stated in his tweet.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has publicly shared before that he owns Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin. The Tesla enterprise is the second largest non-crypto-exchange corporate owner of Bitcoin in the world with 38,300 Bitcoin on its balance sheet -- second only to MicroStrategy.

Inflation continues to climb

While Musk is not a financial analyst, his own practices regarding asset management during rising inflation make sense. All he was saying is that whatever assets you invest in need to produce returns that are greater than inflation, otherwise you're losing money. Given the recent and enduring inflation trend, that's becoming more challenging.

In fact, the Labor Department data released last week show that the primary inflation gauge -- the consumer price index -- was up 7.9% for February, marking the highest level in 40 years and the 10th straight month it was higher than 5%.

The three cryptos that Musk mentioned all produced significantly higher returns than inflation in 2021:

While this is not financial advice and investors should always do their own research while only investing what they can afford to lose, the richest man on the planet sees crypto as a worthwhile store of value during this period of record-level inflation. He might be onto something.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Tor Constantino owns Bitcoin and Ethereum.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.