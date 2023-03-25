US Markets

Elon Musk puts $20 bln value on Twitter - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 25, 2023 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by Rahat Sandhu for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru)

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru)

