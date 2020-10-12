Elon Musk Plays Down Sighting of Bitcoin ATM in Tesla Gigafactory

Elon Musk has thrown doubt on a claimed sighting of a bitcoin ATM at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

The ATM was first claimed to have been sighted by Twitter user Will Reeves who posted on Sunday that he had "just passed by and saw @elonmusk has a bitcoin ATM at the Gigafactory."

The tweet was accompanied by a Google maps image revealing the location of the ATM on the northern side of the massive factory complex.

According to a Sunday report by Finbold, the ATM was installed by LibertyX in August of this year solely for the use by employees of the factory.

However, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said he didn't believe the claim was "accurate" in a tweet on Monday. The post Musk was replying to has now been deleted, presumably in response to his tweet.

CoinDesk reached out to Tesla for confirmation but had not received a reply by press time.

However, Reeves' sighting was apparently confirmed to CoinDesk by bitcoin ATM operator LibertyX in a direct message, which said: "We have enabled 3 traditional ATMs inside so employees can use their debit cards and buy bitcoin."

LibertyX now claims to have over 5,000 crypto ATMs in operation across the U.S., as well as a bitcoin buying service in around 20,000 stores.

