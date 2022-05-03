US Markets
Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter Inc public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

May 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter Inc TWTR.N public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk has told potential investors he plans to stage an initial public offering to return Twitter to public markets, the report said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.

