Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later -WSJ

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

May 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter Inc TWTR.N public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

