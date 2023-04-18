Elon Musk Plans To Launch TruthGPT To Rival ChatGPT, Google

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the CEO of Twitter, said he is planning to launch his own artificial intelligence or AI venture TruthGPT.

In an interview with Fox News, the billionaire also said Twitter was working on a feature that would allow users to optionally encrypt their direct messages, which will be launched no later than next month.

The move is said to counter highly popular generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, as well as Bard, Google's recently launched conversational AI chatbot tool.

Musk said, "I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe."

Musk's motivation for the new initiative is said to be his concerns regarding the fast-paced development of AI, which could pose a threat to humanity.

Musk, who is a co-founder of Microsoft -backed OpenAI, had previously raised concerns about the rapid development of AI, and recently warned that one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI.

In the latest interview, Musk said he expects the new venture to be maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe and it hopefully does more good than harm.

He further said, "And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe."

The news comes as Twitter has been merged into Elon Musk's newly formed shell firm X Corp. As per reports, Musk bought thousands of GPUs and hired researchers from DeepMind for a Twitter AI project, the details of which are not known.

In late March, Musk had joined a group of tech experts including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to urge the world to initiate a temporary pause in the development of giant artificial intelligence or AI experiments citing risks to society and civilization.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Goldman Sachs predicted that generative AI technologies, including ChatGPT, could expose around 300 million full-time jobs around the world to automation, deepening the rising fears about job security.

