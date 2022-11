Nov 2 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce, Bloomberg News' reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.