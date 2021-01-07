Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person - Bloomberg News

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Including Thursday's gains in Tesla shares, Musk had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3nnOz3U)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

