Elon Musk Offers General Amnesty To Suspended Twitter Accounts

November 25, 2022 — 02:12 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk is offering a "general amnesty" to some suspended accounts on Twitter from next week.

Musk started a poll on Wednesday asking Twitter users whether accounts that had "not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam" should be let back on the social media platform.

Musk, the world's richest man, had bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal last month.

More than 3.1 million Twitter users responded to Musk's poll, with 72.4% of them voting "Yes".

"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week," Musk, later tweeted. He also tweeted the Latin phrase "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," which means "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Meanwhile, Musk did not reveal details on how the amnesty process would be carried out.

Musk's announcement comes just days after he reinstated former President Donald Trump's account as well as the accounts for Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a campaign group, said "superspreaders" of hateful content would benefit from the move and urged advertisers to stop spending on Twitter.

"Superspreaders of hate, abuse and harassment will be the only people to benefit from this latest decision by Twitter," said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of CCDH. "The choice for advertisers has never been starker: stick around and back Elon Musk, or protect their brands and ensure their marketing dollars aren't used to enable the spread of hate, abuse and disinformation."

