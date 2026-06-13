Elon Musk Is Now the World's First Trillionaire. For Tesla Shareholders, the More Important Question Is What Comes Next.

Key Points

Musk's stake in SpaceX is now worth more than twice his stake in Tesla.

Tesla's profit has fallen sharply, yet the stock trades at about 370 times earnings.

A publicly traded SpaceX gives the market a new way to bet on Musk -- without owning Tesla.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) CEO Elon Musk just crossed a line no one ever has. With the public-market debut of SpaceX on Friday, the value of his stake in the rocket and satellite company pushed his net worth past $1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire. In fact, as of this writing, he's worth more than the next four people on the global wealth rankings combined.

But for the millions of people who own Tesla stock, the milestone is less a story about Tesla than about where Musk's fortune now sits. After Friday's debut, his SpaceX stake was worth more than $760 billion -- well over twice the value of the Tesla shares he holds. The company that made Musk famous is no longer where most of his wealth lives.

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Tesla, still about a $1.3 trillion company, is now just one of two enormous public companies Musk leads. Here's a closer look at what that means for its shareholders.

How SpaceX minted a trillionaire

SpaceX priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 a share, opened around $150 on Friday, and pushed higher from there, ending its first trading day valued at more than $2 trillion. That makes the rocket maker one of the largest companies in the United States, built on an offering that raised about $75 billion.

This isn't only a space company, though. Earlier this year, SpaceX merged with Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI, putting a fast-growing AI business inside the company that just went public. And Tesla is tied to the result: it owns a small stake in SpaceX, which in turn is a Tesla customer for Megapack batteries and Cybertrucks. Further, through a dual-class structure, Musk controls about 82% of SpaceX's voting power while owning about 42% of its equity -- a degree of control he doesn't have at the carmaker.

None of this means Musk is stepping back from Tesla. Last year, Tesla shareholders approved a pay package that could be worth about $1 trillion if he hits a long list of valuation and operational targets, an arrangement built to keep him focused on the company for years. But he now sits atop two public businesses of staggering size, and his attention, like his fortune, is split across both.

What it means for Tesla investors

In the meantime, Tesla isn't the growth story it used to be.

The electric-car maker's revenue fell about 3% in 2025 -- the first annual revenue decline in the company's history. And even after a stronger first quarter to start off 2026 (revenue rose 16% to $22.4 billion, with about 358,000 vehicles delivered), the company earned just $477 million in net income. Against earnings that thin, the stock trades at about 370 times earnings as of this writing.

That price only makes sense if you believe Tesla becomes something far larger than a carmaker. And that belief rests almost entirely on Musk's vision for autonomy and robots -- the same kind of long-term bet that drives SpaceX.

"I think Optimus will be our biggest product, not just Tesla's biggest product ever, but probably the biggest product ever," Musk said during Tesla's first-quarterearnings call referring to its humanoid robot.

So, Tesla investors are really betting on Musk himself -- his vision and his willingness to keep funding it.

Additionally, management has guided capital expenditures of more than $25 billion this year (a huge step up from last year) -- largely for factories and AI infrastructure. Significant capital expenditures like this add significant risk for the stock.

A public SpaceX shifts the picture in a subtler way, too. A large block of Musk's SpaceX shares does not vest unless, among other conditions, the company someday builds a colony on Mars. But he can borrow against them, which means his potential access to cash is increasingly tied to SpaceX, not Tesla.

And for years, buying Tesla was one of the only ways for public investors to bet on Musk's biggest ambitions. That's no longer true. Anyone who wants exposure to his space and AI dreams can now simply buy SpaceX, without taking on a struggling car business to get it. Some investors are even watching whether the two companies could eventually merge.

So, what does all of this mean for Tesla stock?

Less than the trillionaire headlines suggest. Musk's net worth doesn't change how many cars Tesla sells or whether its robotaxi bet ever pays off. What the moment does is sharpen the real question for shareholders: Tesla is now one of two giant companies competing for Musk's time and capital, and investors finally have a more direct way to own his boldest bet. I think that puts the focus where it belongs -- on Tesla's autonomy and AI story, not Musk's place on the rich list.

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Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.