Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment - Yoon's office

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

November 22, 2022 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday South Korea is among its top candidates for electric vehicle (EV) investment as the company pushes to build a gigafactory for EVs in Asia, South Korea's presidential office said.

Musk made the remark in a video call conversation with South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, adding the company plans to step up cooperation with South Korea on supply chains, according to Yoon's office.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

