Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was named Time magazine's 2021 "Person of the Year" on Monday.

Musk is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

