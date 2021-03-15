Elon Musk Named "Technoking" of Tesla

In a pair of securities filings on Monday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) added new titles for both CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, while naming president of automotive Jerome Guillen as head of the company's heavy trucking effort.

Musk's title has been changed to "Technoking of Tesla" and Kirkhorn to "Master of Coin," according to the filing, which added they would maintain their roles as CEO and CFO. The two-sentence filing neither gives an explanation for the title change nor provides any further context.

Tesla's trucking division has a new president. Image source: Tesla.

Perhaps more significantly, Tesla said that effective March 11, Guillen transitioned to the role of president of Tesla Heavy Trucking. The company said that Guillen, who has "successfully overseen Tesla's vehicle programs, supply chain and service infrastructure" at automotive, would work on all aspects of the trucking effort.

Tesla does not name a replacement for Guillen, but did note the exec "contributed to the development of leaders, organizations and processes capable of continuing to direct and operate those functions for our passenger vehicle program."

The transition comes at a delicate time for Tesla, which is facing an onslaught of electric vehicle competition. Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) on Monday said it plans to build six battery factories in Europe and make global investments in charging stations, part of a rapid push by incumbent manufacturers into electric vehicles.

