Elon Musk Minimizes Mob Trolling On X As Paul Graham Says It Has 'Improved A Lot:' 'Water Off A Duck's Back'

Elon Musk has minimized the problem of mob trolling on X, formerly Twitter, after renowned venture capitalist Paul Graham quipped that the social media platform has "improved" a lot.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Graham shared his thoughts on Twitter’s transformation since Musk acquired it in late 2022.

"Twitter has improved a lot," Graham said in a post.

"I can remember times a few years ago when I only even continued to use Twitter to show that I couldn’t be intimidated by woke mobs."

Twitter has improved a lot. I can remember times a few years ago when I only even continued to use Twitter to show that I couldn't be intimidated by woke mobs. But as far as I can remember I've only been dragged by a mob once in the past year, and it wasn't a woke one.

— Paul Graham (@paulg) January 28, 2024

Graham added that while mobs had targeted him in the past, it had happened less frequently in the last year. He concluded by acknowledging the trauma caused by such incidents.

Musk said people "get used" to being trolled by mobs. "Like water off a duck's back."

Yeah, but you get used. Like 💦 off a 🦆 back.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2024

Graham’s comments come at a time when the social media platform has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

See Also: Elon Musk Shoots Down Reports About xAI Raising Capital: ‘I Have Had No Conversations’

Why It Matters: Twitter, now known as X under the ownership of Elon Musk, has faced criticism from various quarters. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo publicly quit the platform, calling it a “global sewer” and a threat to democratic principles.

Recently, the Washington Post, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) have pulled their advertisements from the platform following Musk’s endorsement of a debunked conspiracy theory.

Despite the backlash and ad exodus, Musk has remained defiant, stating that he is sticking to his principles.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Alleged Letter By Ex-FBI Agents On US Facing ‘Imminent Danger’ From Illegal Immigrants: ‘Extremely Concerning'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.