Elon Musk Makes $698M Per Day — Here’s What He Earns Every Hour You Sleep

With a net worth pegged at $676 billion as of Dec. 16, 2025, per Forbes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is far-and-away the richest man on Earth — the next closest competitor being Larry page, co-founder and board member at Alphabet, with $254.2 billion (far less than half of Musk’s total).

Let’s find out not only how much he makes per day, but also how much he makes while you are sleeping.

How Much Does Musk Make Daily?

The calculations surrounding just how much Musk earns per day vary, with $90 million being the figure called forth by CoinCodex. That’s still far below the $584 million per day tabulated for last year by EBC Financial Group, with Tesla having endured some headwinds in the market throughout 2025.

CoinCodex took a longitudinal approach to its calculation, basing it on the past 10 years of wealth growth for Musk. However, with Forbes indicating that Musk closed out 2024 with a net worth of $421.2 billion, we can thus calculate current YTD growth at $254.8 billion for 2025, as of this writing, for a more accurate (and recent) figuring.

That works out to approximately $698 million per day, after all is said and done — a hefty paycheck indeed.

How Much Does Musk Make Every Hour (While You Sleep)?

Going a step further, we can quickly calculate that $698 million, when divided by 24 in order to determine an hourly rate of income, comes out to about $29,083,333.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that Americans should be enjoying at least seven hours of sleep per night to maintain their health, we’ll establish that as a baseline. Multiplying those hours by the above figure, a result of just over $203.5 million (or, more precisely, $203,583,333) is derived.

That’s without even calculating the financial windfall that could be coming Musk’s way as part of an approximate $1 trillion pay package recently approved by Tesla shareholders. As The New York Times detailed, Musk would become the world’s first trillionaire should he manage to execute the 12-point package — with the requirements including, but not limited to, selling 1 million human-like robots, selling 10 million Tesla self-driving software subscriptions and bumping the automakers’ market valuation to new heights of $8.5 trillion.

“What we’re about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book,” Musk said after news of the pay package approval was made known.

