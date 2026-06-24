Elon Musk Loses Trillionaire Status As SpaceX Shares Retreat After IPO Surge

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk has seen his net worth dip below the $1 trillion mark, just shy of two weeks after he became the world's first trillionaire, thanks to a significant drop in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) shares.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's wealth fell to roughly $957 billion on Tuesday, down from over $1.3 trillion shortly after SpaceX's shares hit the market.

The company's shares launched at $135 during its initial public offering but soared to a high of $225.64 on June 16 due to strong interest from investors.

Despite that initial success, the stock has now dropped more than 30%, landing around $154-$156 per share after a 16% dip on Monday. This decline has been linked to a general downturn in tech stocks, worries about spending on AI infrastructure, and uncertainties regarding SpaceX's upcoming bond offer.

Musk's wealth is still largely tied to SpaceX, where he owns about 40% of the company, and Tesla, where he has a stake of roughly 12%. Tesla's shares have taken a hit as well, further contributing to the drop in his net worth.

Even with this setback, Musk still holds the title of the richest person in the world.

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