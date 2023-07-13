Elon Musk Launches XAI, A New AI Company Aiming To Unveil The Mysteries Of The Universe

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, as well as the owner of Twitter, has made a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing the establishment of a new artificial intelligence or AI company called xAI.

The primary objective of xAI, as stated on the company's website, is to delve into the profound nature of the universe. Musk and his team plan to share further insights during a live Twitter Spaces chat scheduled for Friday.

The formidable team behind xAI consists of accomplished professionals who have previously worked at esteemed organizations such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Twitter, and Tesla. These talented individuals have contributed to groundbreaking projects, including DeepMind's AlphaCode and OpenAI's highly advanced GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 chatbots. Musk appears to be positioning xAI as a potential competitor to established entities like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, which are known for pioneering chatbot technologies such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude.

Reports regarding the formation of the startup initially surfaced in April through the Financial Times, which also indicated that Musk had secured a substantial number of graphics processing units from Nvidia. This acquisition was expected to provide the necessary computational power to drive a potential large-scale language model. In the same month, Musk divulged details about his plans for a new AI tool called "TruthGPT" during a televised interview on the Fox News Channel. He expressed concerns that existing AI companies prioritize systems that are "politically correct."

One of the notable advisors to the xAI team will be Dan Hendrycks, the executive director of the Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco. In May, the Center published a letter signed by prominent tech leaders emphasizing the importance of mitigating the risks associated with AI, which should be treated as a global priority comparable to challenges like pandemics and nuclear warfare.

However, the letter received criticism from certain academics and ethicists who argued that excessive focus on AI's potential future threats detracts from addressing the real-life harms caused by certain algorithms to marginalized communities in the present, rather than an unspecified future.

Greg Yang, co-founder of xAI, shared insights into the startup's core focus, explaining that it will delve into the intricacies of the "mathematics of deep learning," a crucial aspect of AI. The aim is to develop the "theory of everything" for large neural networks, ultimately propelling AI to new frontiers.

Reports indicate that Musk incorporated xAI in Nevada in March. Previously, he altered the name of Twitter to "X Corp." in specific financial filings. However, xAI's website clarifies that the company is separate from X Corp., while also noting that it will collaborate closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other organizations to advance their shared mission.

As Musk ventures into yet another groundbreaking endeavor, the launch of xAI promises to shed light on the mysteries of the universe through cutting-edge AI technologies and mathematical breakthroughs.

