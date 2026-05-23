Elon Musk Just Linked SpaceX, xAI, Tesla, and Nvidia Into 1 Trade. Here's How to Position Your Portfolio.

Key Points

SpaceX is scheduled to go public in early June.

SpaceX merged with xAI earlier this year; meanwhile, Tesla also owns equity in xAI.

Nvidia's GPUs are used for training models at xAI and Tesla.

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Elon Musk's businesses have always thrived on an audacious convergence of vision, data, talent, and capital. The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX has helped crystallize a lucrative opportunity most investors are overlooking: a vertically integrated technology stack that spans silicon, proprietary software, training data, orbital infrastructure, and physical artificial intelligence (AI).

The result is not merely a portfolio of independent companies but rather a compounding basket featuring an AI-native industrial complex. Investors who grasp the integrations Musk is forming stand to benefit handsomely. Let's unpack how investors can best position their portfolios to benefit from exposure to Musk's empire.

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Deriving synergies through artificial intelligence (AI)

In order to digest the broader Musk AI opportunity, investors must first understand the way each aspect of the ecosystem supports the others.

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing unit (GPU) architectures provide the computing power foundation for training frontier models at xAI, as well as Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) autonomous driving and Optimus robotics programs.

In turn, Tesla generates large volumes of video and sensor data from its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs). This data is both unique and valuable because it captures the unstructured nature of the physical world. It's being used to train models whose inference is deployed back into Tesla's EVs and robots, and will potentially be used in edge networks deployed by SpaceX.

SpaceX adds value at the infrastructure layer. The company's satellite constellation, Starlink, delivers low-latency connectivity to remote areas. In theory, Starlink's distribution network could turn every Tesla or Optimus unit into another node within its broader connectivity mesh.

Looking ahead, Musk's desire to develop orbital data centers could position SpaceX as a major host for massive training runs. The company's rockets can provide the launch cadence to deploy and maintain next-generation data center infrastructure at scale.

The result here is a strategically built closed loop: Nvidia silicon trains xAI models on Tesla data, which subsequently improves Tesla products, all of which are stitched together and powered through SpaceX's orbital backbone.

What is the best way to invest in Elon Musk's companies?

SpaceX will reportedly go public on the Nasdaq on June 12. Until then, the two most direct proxies for gaining exposure to Musk's ecosystem are Tesla and Nvidia.

Tesla is the clearest expression of Musk's robotics and autonomy vision. The company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, Optimus humanoid program, and energy storage business are all positioned to benefit from accelerated AI capabilities developed elsewhere in the broader Musk complex. Moreover, Tesla's $2 billion stake in xAI further aligns incentives because any expansion in SpaceX's valuation post-IPO will indirectly accrue to Tesla shareholders. Remember, SpaceX and xAI merged back in February in a transaction that gave the resulting company a value of $1.25 trillion.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's data center and networking division benefits from sustained chip demand. Musk has confirmed that both Tesla and SpaceX will continue ordering Nvidia chips at scale despite his ambitions to have his companies design custom silicon. Nvidia's competitive moat --featuring its CUDA software platform, manufacturing partnerships, and a massive installed base -- makes the semiconductor giant a default supplier at each level of the value chain for Musk's AI flywheel.

Smart investors should remain disciplined and avoid speculation

The upcoming SpaceX IPO represents both an opportunity and an inflection point for megacap AI stocks. Liquidity will most likely improve significantly once lock-up agreements expire, allowing insiders and employees to sell shares. Astute portfolio managers should keep some powder dry for this event. Investors who treat the quartet of Nvidia, Tesla, xAI, and SpaceX as a unified opportunity stand to participate in what could become the defining AI industrial platform of the coming decades.

At the end of the day, I think the best positioning would be to combine each of Musk's AI-themed assets alongside other proven AI infrastructure and energy plays. Employing diversification beyond pure speculation on the upside of Musk's singular complex is essential for investors seeking to generate durable wealth over a long-term horizon.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.