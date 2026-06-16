Elon Musk Just Delivered Fantastic News for ASML Stock Investors

Key Points

The Terafab initiative signals strong future demand for ASML's EUV machines.

Terafab's massive investment could drive significant business for ASML.

Musk's engagement with ASML employees validates the company's strategic importance.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, CEO Elon Musk recently addressed ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) employees during a fireside chat with ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet at the European company's technology conference. It's an important development, as it further validates Musk's intent with the Terafab initiative and ASML's role in facilitating it.

Terafab and ASML

As a reminder, ASML is the only company in the world that makes extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines that chip manufacturers use to make artificial intelligence (AI) chips and others. It's an indispensable technology for AI chipmakers, and Terafab will be included in the future.

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The Terafab initiative brings together SpaceX and Tesla in a joint venture to build a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex aimed at resolving both companies' potential supply chain bottlenecks and providing chips for Optimus (Tesla) and, in the future, Tesla electric vehicles alongside AI chips for SpaceX's data centers, including orbital data centers.

The spending commitment for Terafab is huge, with a proposed initial investment of $55 billion that could ramp to $119 billion over time. That kind of investment offers significant potential for ASML, and Musk's address to its employees further underscores that.

What it means to investors

For Tesla and SpaceX investors, it's clear that Terafab is a major part of Musk's vision for both companies. The bulls will note that it helps secure both companies' supply chains, although it's arguably much more important for SpaceX, as it's the cornerstone of its AI strategy.

That said, Tesla investors are entitled to ask just how much their company will invest in Terafab. And if a potential merger between Tesla and SpaceX takes place, will the earnings and cash flow from robotaxis and Optimus be used to support SpaceX's growth ambitions, even though they might be better returned to Tesla investors as a stand-alone company?

For ASML investors, it's further confirmation of long-term demand for its equipment, which needs to be factored into their valuation assumptions.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.