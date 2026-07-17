Elon Musk Has Never Sold His Tesla Vision. Should You Buy the Dip Before July 22?

Key Points

Tesla's long-term investment case still revolves around Elon Musk's willingness to keep investing aggressively in autonomous driving, robotics, and AI, but those ambitious bets require investors to be comfortable with years of uncertainty.

While the recent pullback may look attractive, buying solely ahead of Tesla's July 22 earnings report is a high-risk move, as the company's premium valuation leaves little room for disappointment.

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Say what you will about Elon Musk, but he has never blinked on his Tesla vision.

Through years of skeptics declaring Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was doomed, he kept promising a future of electric cars, self-driving fleets, and humanoid robots, and he kept plowing money back into those bets.

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With the stock slipping below $400 and second-quarter earnings due July 22, some investors are wondering whether this dip is the moment to buy into that conviction.

The founder-led lens

There is a reason founder-led companies command loyalty, and Tesla is the textbook case. Musk holds an enormous personal stake and has worked to increase his voting control, which means his fortune rises and falls with the same shares ordinary investors own.

Rather than harvesting profits, he keeps funneling them into ambitious projects: the robotaxi rollout, the Dojo supercomputer, the Optimus robot, and the energy business. To believers, that relentless reinvestment amid constant criticism is the whole point.

It signals an owner playing a decade-long game while Wall Street frets over the next quarter. Founders who refuse to sell their vision have, more than once, been proven right long after the doubters moved on.

The July 22 reality check

That is the romantic case. The sober one is that Tesla's most recent quarter showed the tension clearly. Deliveries actually beat expectations, yet the stock fell as investors focused on shrinking margins, softening sales in North America, and the heavy spending required to chase all those moonshots.

The stock still trades at a valuation that assumes the autonomous future arrives more or less on schedule, and Musk's timelines have a long history of slipping. Buying specifically to front-run one earnings report is less an investment than a coin flip, because a single print can swing hard in either direction.

The takeaway for investors

So should you buy the dip before July 22? I would gently separate the two questions tangled up in that headline.

Believing in Musk's founder-led vision is a legitimate, decade-long call, and plenty of investors are comfortable backing a leader who has never wavered. But timing a purchase to a specific earnings date is a different, riskier game, and Tesla's lofty valuation leaves little cushion if the report disappoints.

If you are putting hard-earned savings to work here, the better question is not "before or after July 22," but whether you are willing to own an expensive stock through years of volatility on the strength of a vision that is still unproven. Decide that first, and the earnings date matters a lot less.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.