Elon Musk Has Dogecoin Rocketing Higher This Week

What happened

The price of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged higher this week as Dogecoin supporter and Tesla Founder Elon Musk closed on his acquisition of the social media giant Twitter.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dogecoin traded close to 43% higher this week, as of 10:21 a.m. ET Friday.

So what

Dogecoin rose to popularity in 2021, largely thanks to support from Musk, who counts the cryptocurrency as one of three tokens he owns. Musk reportedly bought Dogecoin when he saw that employees at Tesla and SpaceX, another big company he runs, were purchasing Dogecoin with great enthusiasm.

Ever since, Musk has been a leader in the Dogecoin community. Many times Musk has been able to move Dogecoin's price higher with his comments or actions.

Musk recently completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, a move that Dogecoin enthusiasts believe could bolster the token, especially if the large social media company incorporates some kind of crypto aspect that supports Dogecoin, which reportedly could be in the works.

Popular tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong recently reported that Twitter is now working on a digital wallet that would support cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Now what

While it's been fascinating to watch a cryptocurrency gain so much traction just because of its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog breed, I still don't see a lot of value in Dogecoin.

The cryptocurrency does not have any special real-world use cases as far as I can tell and its blockchain network does not seem to have any real technical advantage, either. This, in my opinion, makes it even more volatile than other cryptocurrencies.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dogecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.