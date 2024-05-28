Elon Musk Is Getting Ready to Give Nvidia (NVDA) Stock a Giant Boost

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Elon Musk hasn’t done much for his own company lately, but he’s about to send another tech stock soaring. Like most of the business world, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO has been focused on artificial intelligence (AI) lately. Specifically, he’s building out an xAI supercomputer, which he describes as the “gigafactory of compute.”

This will require some massive chip orders, and Musk wants to buy from the industry leader. According to The Information, the executive plans on ordering a significant amount of H100 GPUs made by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Now, NVDA stock is soaring as the company prepares for a lucrative partnership.

What’s Happening With NVDA Stock?

Whenever Musk partners with a company, shares tend to surge. That’s exactly what’s happening today. As of this writing, NVDA stock is up more than 6% for the day and looks primed to keep rising. After an impressive earnings beat last week and announcing plans for a 10-for-1 stock split, the AI leader has been enjoying solid momentum. News of the pending xAI partnership is poised to only take shares even further.

Big things are happening with Musk’s new venture. xAI recently received a $24 billion valuation after its latest fundraising round. That means Musk is forging ahead with plans to build out a startup that could change the face of the tech sector if it takes off.

Right now, that’s excellent for Nvidia. As Business Insider reports:

“Nvidia’s expensive and coveted GPUs are essential for AI firms to train their large language models, and it takes a big cluster of them to do so. Musk needs a cluster to compete in the AI race — and he reportedly told investors that xAI’s would be more than four times as large as Meta’s.”

For Nvidia, this type of development is exactly what it needs to retain its place at the top of the AI race. As InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango notes, there is ample opportunity for anyone who partners with xAI as a supplier. Right now, that’s Nvidia. The leading chipmaker already has an impressive client list, but catering to Musk’s high-profile startup will set the firm up for even more growth in the coming year. That means NVDA stock will likely surge in the months ahead as well.

xAI already rents Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) servers that include 16,000 chips from Nvidia. But when the firm starts buying chips itself as a means of powering its new supercomputer, the news should also power NVDA stock. That type of momentum could be enough to send AI stocks up across the board — with Nvidia leading the charge.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Samuel O’Brient is a Reporter for InvestorPlace, where his work focuses primarily on financial markets, global economic trends, and public policy. O’Brient writes a weekly column on recent political news that investors should be following.

