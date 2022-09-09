US Markets
Elon Musk files amended counterclaims vs Twitter under seal

Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk filed under seal an amended countersuit against Twitter IncTWTR.N on Friday to incorporate recent whistleblower claims of security lapses at the social media platform, according to court records.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, is waging a legal battle to end his $44 billion deal for the company.

