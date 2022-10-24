US Markets
Elon Musk eyes potential investment in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state - sources

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is considering investing in the Mexican northern border state of Nuevo Leon, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Musk recently had a meeting in the state with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia along with other local officials and Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, one of the sources said.

A spokesperson for the Nuevo Leon government declined to comment. Neither Tesla nor the U.S. embassy immediately responded to requests for comment.

