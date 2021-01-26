Elon Musk Escalates Feud With Amazon Over Satellite Internet Projects

Might there be room for only one powerful tech entrepreneur in space?

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and the outspoken CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Jeff Bezos of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are each developing a network of satellite internet-service providers.

Musk seems to believe that Bezos and Amazon are actively working to sabotage SpaceX's effort, called Starlink. He wrote in a tweet response to a CNBC reporter Tuesday, "It does not serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation."

Image source: Getty Images.

SpaceX had asked the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to shift Starlink satellites to lower altitudes, arguing that this will reduce latency and widen the scope for space debris to de-orbit into our atmosphere. But the lower altitudes are close to where Amazon's Kuiper satellites would operate, and that company is among the parties formally objecting to SpaceX's request.

In response to Musk, an unidentified Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC: "The facts are simple. We designed the Kuiper System to avoid interference with Starlink, and now SpaceX wants to change the design of its system."

"Those changes not only create a more dangerous environment for collisions in space, but they also increase radio interference for customers," the spokesperson added.

Of the two projects, Starlink has the head start. It has over 1,000 satellites in orbit, providing service under a pilot program priced at $99 per month, in addition to a $499 up-front fee for the kit containing the necessary hardware for service. Ultimately, Starlink aims to have around 12,000 satellites in orbit.

Amazon's project is yet to launch. Kuiper's goal is to put 3,236 satellites in orbit for its service.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Tesla and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.