Markets
TSLA

Elon Musk Defends $1 Tln Pay Package As Tesla Profit Slumps

October 23, 2025 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - At the conclusion of Tesla'searnings call Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, criticized proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis for advising against his $1 trillion compensation plan and urged investors to approve it.

During the call, Musk stated, "There must be enough voting power to have a significant impact, but not so much that I can't be fired if I lose my mind."

At Tesla's annual meeting on November 6, shareholders will vote on the proposal, which has been criticized for its enormous scale and possible diluting of shareholder value. Glass Lewis took issue with the award's structure, while ISS raised "unmitigated concerns" about its size.

Tesla's third-quarter earnings fell short of projections, even though the company delivered record numbers of cars. As tariffs increased costs by over $400 million and operating expenses increased by 50 percent to $3.4 billion, operating income decreased by 40 percent.

Following the report, shares dropped 5.7 percent on Thursday morning. This year, Tesla's stock has increased by roughly 9 percent, trailing the S&P 500's 14 percent gain.

Musk reaffirmed that he values control over Tesla's course more than monetary gain. Based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his current net worth is approximately $455 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.