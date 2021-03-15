Elon Musk Declares Himself TechnoKing Of Tesla

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has changed his job title to "TechnoKing of Tesla".

Musk will continue to retain his position of CEO of the company, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing said.

"Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer," the filing reads.

Tesla's Chief Financial Officer, Zach Kirkhorn, has the new title of Master of Coin, a reference to the company's $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin this year.

The company did not reveal any details about the new titles, or whether Musk and Kirkhorn would have any additional duties.

