Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.

April 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's TWTR.N biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just a few days ago, was offered a board seat and his appointment was to become effective on Saturday.

But "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal said in a note on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3usFqhe)

Musk had on Saturday suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

