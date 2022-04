April 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's TWTR.N biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, the company's Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

