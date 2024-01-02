Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Hid 'Easter Egg' In Cybertruck After Customer Found This Hidden Feature, Freaked Out

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck finally began shipping in late 2023, more than four years after the vehicle's infamous unveiling, which featured a glass strength demonstration gone wrong. Tesla is now poking fun at itself with a newly discovered Easter egg hidden in the futuristic-looking vehicle.

What To Know: The Cybertruck was one of the most highly anticipated vehicle launches of all time. It took about four years for the vehicles to begin shipping after the electric truck was first unveiled and quickly went viral as the reinforced glass windows of the truck were cracked during a demonstration meant to show off durability.

The cracked glass demonstration has now come full circle after a Cybertruck owner discovered an Easter egg in the vehicle.

Originally reported by Teslarati, DennisCW posted a video to YouTube over the weekend showing a hidden surprise in the vehicle’s infotainment system.

As DennisCW tried to reactivate the screen by tapping on the Cybertruck image, the driver-side window displayed a broken glass image that matched the viral cracked glass video from the prototype vehicle event.

Teslaconomics shared a post on X featuring a clip of the DennisCW video that got the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"We like to put little fun Easter eggs [in] our cars. Small, unexpected delights are part of what makes life worth living," Musk said in a response to the tweet.

The armored glass video demonstration went viral almost immediately after the mishap in 2019, but Tesla took it in stride, showing a sense of humor about the entire thing.

Shortly after the failed demonstrations, Tesla began selling shirts with a broken glass print. When the vehicle finally started shipping last month, Tesla offered window decals in its online store featuring the broken glass from the prototype and Musk has. now confirmed that the secret feature was an Easter egg for Cybertruck owners.

At the Cybertruck launch event at the end of November, Musk told the crowd the Cybertruck is Tesla's "best product" of all time. It's both "incredibly useful" and fun to drive, he said.

Now that we know there are hidden features, it appears it's not just a joy to drive, but also fun to explore. It remains to be seen what other Easter eggs may be hiding in Tesla's flagship electric truck.

