Elon Musk can’t buy his other “censorship” foe

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes the U.S. version of capitalism seems to work more or less as intended. Elon Musk, motivated in part by what he perceives as censorship by social media platform Twitter, has decided to buy the company for $44 billion. But the Tesla boss and world’s wealthiest person just failed in his legal quest – also rooted in freedom of speech arguments – to get the U.S. securities regulator off his back.

At Tesla, Musk operates under a 2018 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk’s tweets and other statements material to the company have to be vetted before he can post them. The multibillionaire finds such constraints frustrating; he calls himself a “free speech absolutist” and tweets liberally.

His lawyers had previously asked a federal judge in New York to terminate the so-called consent decree with the SEC, arguing among other things that the regulator’s behavior had “crossed the line into harassment.” Earlier this month Musk referred to the SEC as “those bastards.”

In Wednesday’s ruling https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/akpezyenavr/frankel-secvmusk--vacatedenied.pdf denying the request, Judge Lewis Liman did not mince his words. Musk – already exorbitantly wealthy – signed up to the consent decree voluntarily, Liman said, and can’t now claim he had to agree to it at the time “but now – once the specter of the litigation is a distant memory and his company has become, in his estimation, all but invincible – wishes that he had not.”

The ruling notes, in essence, that Americans choose to waive their First Amendment free speech rights all the time, including in legal settlements. Moreover, it’s a tenet of the disclosure-based U.S. system of financial regulation that Musk and other corporate chieftains’ statements about their companies must be accurate, ensuring investors are not misled.

The same system allows anyone wealthy enough to buy a company, with shareholders' approval, just as Musk has agreed to do with Twitter – assuming he follows through. Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, a Delaware court delivered a perhaps unintentional message about the impartiality of justice with a ruling in Musk’s favor in a shareholder lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/judge-rules-elon-musk-tesla-investor-lawsuit-over-solarcity-deal-2022-04-27 about Tesla’s 2016 purchase of SolarCity.

Billions in cash and Musk’s take-no-prisoners attitude led Twitter’s board to give in to his entreaties rapidly. Fortunately for regular investors, regulators and courts aren’t so easily persuaded.

- A U.S. judge on April 27 criticized Elon Musk for trying to escape a settlement with regulators requiring pre-clearance by lawyers of tweets regarding Tesla, saying the company’s billionaire chief executive was "bemoaning" the 2018 deal now that he felt Tesla was "invincible."

- The dispute stems from the claim by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Musk defrauded Tesla investors on Aug. 7, 2018, by tweeting that he had "funding secured" to potentially take the electric-car company private when in fact a buyout was not close. Musk's lawyers had sought to terminate the 2018 consent decree that resolved the SEC charges, arguing that the regulator's pursuit of Musk "crossed the line into harassment" and impeded his constitutional right to free speech.

