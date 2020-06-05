Elon Musk Calls For Breakup Of Amazon

(RTTNews) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has called for a breakup of Amazon after the online retail giant refused to publish an upcoming book about COVID-19.

Writer Alex Berenson said on Twitter that Amazon refused to publish his booklet about the coronavirus as it did not comply with the company's guidelines.

According to the writer, Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon's e-book publishing unit, rejected his submission for the book titled, "Unreported Truths about Covid-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1."

"This is outrageous censorship from a company that has gained hugely from lockdowns and dominates the U.S. book market, especially with stores closed!," Berenson tweeted, along with a screenshot of his upcoming book.

Berenson, a former New York Times reporter, has been a vocal critic of the coronavirus lockdown. He has argued that the media and people were overestimating the risk of the coronavirus and that it posed little risk to young Americans.

In response to Berenson's tweet, Elon Musk tweeted, "This is insane @JeffBezos. Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!"

However, Kindle Direct Publishing or KDP said that the book was removed in error and was being reinstated.

Berenson later shared a message he received from KDP that said the company has published the book and it would be available on the website in the next few hours.

Musk too has been a critic of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

In March, Tesla initially refused to shut down its Fremont plant in California despite receiving an explicit order from local authorities to do so. The luxury electric carmaker decided to temporarily suspend operations only after several days of stand-off with the authorities.

Musk has a history of making controversial comments on Twitter.

In early May, Musk tweeted that Tesla's share price was too high, in possible violation of an agreement he had reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC last year.

In 2018, the SEC had sued Musk for allegedly making false or misleading statements, including tweeting about his plans to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

