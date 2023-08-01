Elon Musk Calls Biden Fair Share Tax Policy ‘Words but No Action’ — Could Billionaires Paying More Work?

Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet with a $242 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, commented on President Joe Biden’s comments about fair share tax policy.

Replying to Biden’s tweet, “It’s about time the super-wealthy start paying their fair share,” Musk wrote: “Please give him the password, so he can do his own tweets,” implying the tweet wasn’t written by the commander in chief himself.

However, Musk then switched gears and seemed to somewhat agree with the President’s views, subsequently tweeting:

“In all seriousness, I agree that we should make elaborate tax-avoidance schemes illegal, but acting upon that would upset a lot of donors, so we will see words, but no action. Those who will actually be forced to carry the burden of excess government spending are lower to middle income wage earners, as they cannot escape payroll tax.”

