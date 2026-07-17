Elon Musk Is Betting Big on Natural Gas. Here's What It Means for Energy Stocks.

Key Points

GE Vernova and Argan are positioned to benefit from this trend.

The pickup in demand has fundamentally transformed both companies' businesses and their operational metrics.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Despite his role in revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry with Tesla, Elon Musk's second-most famous company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) or SpaceX, is set to rely on a fossil fuel, natural gas, to power its xAI's data centers and enable it to make launch fuel for its Starship rockets. These developments underline the role of natural gas not only in the old economy but also as an integral part of the new economy. Here's what it means for natural gas stocks and how to invest in them.

SpaceX needs natural gas

Colossus and Colossus II, xAI's main data centers, rely primarily on natural gas for power. Moreover, in SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) filings, management states that "Going forward, COLOSSUS II is expected to be primarily powered by a dedicated natural gas power plant."

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Moreover, SpaceX has also stated that "our ability to scale our infrastructure depends in part on our continued access to natural gas supply at economically feasible prices." In addition, launching rockets such as Starship requires launch fuel made from natural gas; to ensure a steady supply, SpaceX plans to build a natural gas pipeline. This is a key requirement if Starship is to be launched on a repeated basis as planned.

The past is natural gas, the future is natural gas

Think about it: Starship launch fuel and natural gas pipelines, data center power and natural gas-powered turbines, and even the prospect of SpaceX drilling its own natural gas all supports the idea that natural gas is a key fuel as the world moves toward more renewable energy. Beyond that, natural gas is a fuel that will remain integral to the economy for decades to come.

Two energy-related stocks to buy

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is the world's largest gas turbine company. The company's sales and backlog have soared in recent years due to the insatiable demand for power from AI data centers. Demand is so strong that the company can sign slot reservation agreements (SRAs) with customers, under which customers pay up front to secure future equipment manufacturing spots.

It's a far cry from the days when most of the business was in GE Power as part of the former General Electric. Less than a decade ago, it was the least loved and least valued of all of General Electric's businesses as demand for gas turbine equipment (the company's core product) faltered amid the clean energy transition.

As if to demonstrate the strength of its markets, the company has already raised its full-year 2026 forecast once this year, and don't be surprised if it does so again when it reports second-quarter results.

In fact, GE Vernova's order momentum is so strong that on theearnings callin April, Chief Executive Officer Scott Strazik said, "In the last 90 days, we've added $13 billion to our total backlog and now expect to reach $200 billion in backlog in '27 versus our previous expectation of '28."

Argan is enjoying an AI boom

It's one thing to sell power equipment as GE Vernova does, and another to handle the engineering, procurement, and construction needs of power companies, utilities, and commercial firms that use power equipment.

That's where Argan (NYSE: AGX) comes in. This is another business that's enjoyed an extraordinary change in its fortunes, with the stock up an incredible 1,400% during the past three years, and 95% so far this year. Like GE Vernova, a company whose equipment it implements in its contracts, Argan's backlog has soared in recent years.

Contractors can easily outperform in boom times as orders increase, resources are better utilized, and margins expand dramatically.

Where to next for these energy-related stocks?

The key question for both GE Vernova and Argan is whether demand is strong enough to drive increasingly higher order backlogs. If SpaceX's IPO, spending plans, and commitment to using natural gas are a guide, the answer is likely "yes."

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Vernova, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Vernova wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 934% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.