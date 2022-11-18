Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to report to office -email

By Hyunjoo Jin

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter's office in San Francisco at 2 p.m., according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

"There will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack," Musk wrote in the memo.

The billionaire said, "I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person," adding that he would be at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters until midnight and would return Saturday morning.

Musk ordered employees to email him a summary of what their software code has "achieved" in the past six months, "along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code."

He added that he would try to speak with remote employees by video. Musk also said that only people who cannot physically get to the company's headquarters or have a family emergency would be excused.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; writing by Sheila Dang; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

