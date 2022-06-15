Elon Musk appeals decision concerning SEC settlement over Twitter posts

US Markets
Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter.

Musk, who is Tesla's chief executive, is appealing the April 27 decision that allowed the agreement to stand to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, according to a court filing.

