Elon Musk Announces New AI Chatbot 'Grok' — And It's Already Giving Its Peers A Run For Their Money

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence enterprise, xAI, has released its inaugural AI model, the billionaire entrepreneur announced on X on Sunday.

What Happened: The model Grok is not just another chatbot — it's a witty, sarcastic entity seamlessly integrated with the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Just released Grok https://t.co/e8xQp5xInk

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

Grok taps directly into X's live — a feature Musk claims gives it an edge over competitors that typically depend on static data sets.

Also Read: Elon Musk Shares Bizarre List Of 'Jobs In The Future,' Causes Stir on Twitter

This integration, Musk suggests, could be a game-changer for AI-driven interactions on social platforms.

Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn’t pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses pic.twitter.com/WqXxlwI6ef

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

"It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems," xAI announced on X.

Announcing Grok!

Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!

Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use…

— xAI (@xai) November 5, 2023

The generative AI sector, known for creating content that closely resembles human output, has seen a significant influx of investment, with billions funneled into the industry this year.

Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.

It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this waypic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Despite being a recent entrant, xAI, with Musk's leadership and a team of employees who previously worked at Google DeepMind and Microsoft, has positioned Grok as a contender against established AI models from companies like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Even in Grok's infancy, Musk and xAI have claimed that Grok has demonstrated a proficiency that rivals that of Meta's LLaMA 2 and matches the performance of Anthropic's Claude model in academic testing, according to the Financial Times.

xAI's announcement of Grok also highlighted Grok's adeptness at mathematical queries and logical reasoning, which are akin to the prowess of OpenAI's GPT-3.5.

According to the Financial Times report, the company's strategic use of Oracle Corporation's (NYSE: ORCL) cloud computing resources, as noted by Larry Ellison, has been crucial in Grok's rapid development.

X users can test Grok as part of the platform's Premium+ service, which Musk announced in an X post on Saturday.

The @xAI Grok AI assistant will be provided as part of 𝕏 Premium+, so I recommend signing up for that.

Just $16/month via web. https://t.co/wEEIZNjEkp

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Now Read: Musk Proposes Tongue-in-cheek Label For Any 'Big Scandal About Me'

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.