Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Challenge Each Other To Cage Fight

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, have engaged in a playful yet competitive exchange, expressing their desire to settle their differences in a cage fight.

The banter began when Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg. In response, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story with the caption "Send Me Location."

Musk further fueled the conversation by responding to a tweet suggesting the fight, mentioning "Vegas Octagon," alluding to the Ultimate Fighting Championship arena in Las Vegas. He also humorously added in a separate tweet, "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

While it remains unclear whether the two billionaires are serious about the challenge or simply engaging in friendly banter, their history of clashes adds an intriguing dimension. In 2017, they publicly disagreed on the future of artificial intelligence. Musk voiced concerns about AI's potential dangers, while Zuckerberg expressed optimism, dismissing doomsday scenarios as irresponsible.

Their rivalry extends beyond debates, as Musk surpassed Zuckerberg on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in 2020, eventually becoming the world's richest person. Although briefly overtaken by Bernard Arnault in December, Musk reclaimed the top spot in May. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg currently holds the 10th position.

As for the hypothetical cage fight, the outcome remains uncertain. Musk has a physical advantage over Zuckerberg, but the Meta CEO practices jiu-jitsu, having recently won gold and silver in a tournament in May. Whether the fight will materialize or remain a playful exchange between two tech titans is yet to be seen.

