Dec 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is actively searching for a new chief executive officer for Twitter Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

