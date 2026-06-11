Is Elon Musk About to Become the World's First Trillionaire?

Key Points

Elon Musk's stake in SpaceX could already be worth $830 billion, in addition to his Tesla holdings.

SpaceX stock could soar at IPO, but it could be volatile in the ensuing weeks.

Elon Musk has even more stock options.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

All eyes are on the market as SpaceX makes its debut. Shares have been priced at $135, and the stock offering, with 555,555,555 shares available, will raise $75 billion for the company. This offering is only about 5% of the company's total worth, though, and once it goes public, it's expected to be valued at $1.8 trillion.

The IPO is oversubscribed, which means that many more people want to take part in the IPO than there are shares available. The implication of that is that the price might skyrocket out of the gate, and each share may rise to well above the $135 offer price. CNBC's Jim Cramer has theorized that the company could surpass $5 trillion on the first day of trading.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Retail investors are scrambling to get their hands on shares, but the IPO will impact the world's richest man, Elon Musk, who could become the world's first trillionaire overnight.

Space, cars, and AI, oh my

As most readers know, this isn't Elon Musk's first company. He co-founded PayPal Holdings and OpenAI, bought out Twitter (renamed X), and was involved in several other start-ups. Most importantly, he's still the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Today, based on all of his holdings, he has a net worth of $782 billion, according to Forbes. When SpaceX IPOs, that could immediately reach $1 trillion.

According to Barron's, Musk owns 6.4 billion shares of SpaceX, which are already worth $830 billion, in addition to $290 billion in Tesla stock. He also has 344 million class B stock options exercisable st $8.39 per share.

If SpaceX stock goes to the stratosphere, Elon Musk will easily surpass trillionaire status. However, even if the stock drops in early volatility, he might still remain a trillionaire.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $520,468 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $55,573 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $442,220!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 11, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.