Elon Musk: “I Am A Supporter Of Bitcoin”

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has publicly confirmed that he has taken the orange pill.

Last week, he added “#Bitcoin” to his Twitter description and set Bitcoin Twitter off on an eruption of good vibes. Now, he has publicly voiced his support for Bitcoin on audio chat app Clubhouse. Late last night, Musk joined a Clubhouse led by the team at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to discuss all things of interest. He discussed the probability of a manned Mars mission, how his team has monkeys playing video games via Neuralink and, most importantly, made a public endorsement of Bitcoin.

He shared a story about how a friend of his had a Bitcoin-themed cake made and fed him a piece of it in 2013.

“I think Bitcoin is a good thing,” he said. “I am a supporter of Bitcoin. I am late to the party but a supporter. I think Bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.”

Asie from his glowing words for Bitcoin, Musk held no punches back in welcoming Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev to the Clubhouse chat, calling him “Vlad The Stock Impaler.” Andreessen Horowitz is an investor in both Clubhouse and Robinhood and it would stand to reason that it wants to facilitate some redemption for Robinhood among its users following the company’s recent actions in the r/wallstreetbets saga.

Ultimately, many Bitcoiners saw this endorsement from Musk as a coup for BTC. It also served as another great example that everything is recorded and scrutinized, even chats on Clubhouse.

